A Look Back for December 30, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Alex Trebek for a day” Third-graders in Barbara Sheffer’s class at Pine Knob Elementary demonstrated a pretty good grasp of material they learned when they took part in a mock quiz show.

“Lucky Andersonville teacher wins book shopping spree” Andersonville Elementary teacher Russ Samuel was one of two teachers selected for a 10-minute shopping spree at Barnes & Noble in West Bloomfield. He collected 139 book with a total value of $1,007.06 which included reading books, Newberry award-winners and reference books for himself and the class.

“First gymnastics team ready for some fun” The first-ever Clarkston High School gymnastics team was ready and work hard every day. The 7-member team was under the direction of Kay Riley.

50 years ago – 1970

“No parking ordinance to be enforced” The “no parking” ordinance for Clarkston village streets would be enforced according to the Council. The reason for the enforcement was a complaint from merchants snow couldn’t be removed from the streets to allow parking.

“’Toys for Tots’ successful” The “Toys for Tots” project of Clarkston Area Jaycees was successfully completed. With help from the community, 105 children received toys for Christmas. Cub Scout Pack 49 donated a decorated Christmas tree and Girl Scouts Troop 210 cleaned and repaired toys.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Gary Haner welcomed their first baby, Bret Charles, on Dec. 27. Gary and Sue were both teachers at Pine Knob Elementary.

75 years ago – 1945

“Bells ring out when Santa arrives” Bells could be heard coming coming down Main Street and excitement was high as Santa drove onto the lot alongside the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve as everyone celebrated in downtown Clarkston.

“Clarkston locals” Christmas dinner guests at the W. S. Barrows home were cousin Miss Olive Smith, of Ann Arbor, and Mr. Fred Hampshire, of Holcomb Street in Clarkston.

“Our boys and girls in service” Corporal Forrest Irish received his discharge at the Army Air Force Separation Center at Chanute Field, Ill., on Dec. 21, and arrived home two days later in time for a Christmas celebration.

