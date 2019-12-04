A Look Back for December 4, 2019

From The Clarkston News’ archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Clarkston Philanthropic Endeavor working to save lives one AED unit a a time” The Clarkston Philanthropic Endeavor was attempting to make AED units readily accessible to the general community and make them as common as fire extinguishers.

“And the winner is…” Katelyn Dillon, a 10-year-old student at Andersonville Elementary, was the winner of The Clarkston News’ Carol and Recipe Book cover contest. She received a stocking filled with markers, a coloring book, a bracelet and $50 in cash for her prize.

“Season’s beginning, letter of intent” Braden L’Amoreaux signed his letter of intent to continue wrestling at University of Michigan. He was a state champion wrestler in the 2003-2004 season and hoped to make a repeat appearance.

25 years ago – 1994

“Clarkston police chief resigns” Clarkston Police Chief Robert DeVore turned in his badge and his job with the City of Clarkston. His written resignation stated he enjoyed working with the city but he was going to a private sector.

“The sound of music” Clarkston resident and musician Gene Grier carried the Christmas spirit with him 365 days a year. He and his wife, Audrey, were leading two ensemble groups to provide Christmas cheer to many during the season with their caroling.

“Vipers take time at Bailey Lake” The Detroit Vipers hockey team visited students at Bailey Lake Elementary to talk about self-esteem and working together. One student took part in a contest that allowed the entire school to get tickets to a Vipers game at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

50 years ago – 1969

“Sue Griffiths named Junior Miss” Sue Griffiths, student extraordinary, danced her way into the crown of Clarkston Junior Miss for 1969-1970 and a $600 scholarship. Sue is daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Griffiths of Pear Street.

“Fife hustles into junior year” A hustling, 6-foot, 2-inch junior was the way the Department of Sports Information at the University of Michigan described basketball player Dan Fife as the Wolverines headed into their first game Dec. 1.

“Clarkston girl” Miss Dorothy TenEyck Wilson, a senior at Lake Erie College was a member of the College Madrigalists.