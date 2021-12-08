A Look Back for December 8, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Bond fails; turnout low” With less than 13 percent of registered voters participating, residents of the Clarkston school district turned down the district’s request to borrow $52.5 million for new construction by a 165-vote margin.

“Clarkstonnites raise $19,000 for MD” Several Clarkstonites agreed to join other jailbirds at the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Lock Up at Mr. B’s Roadhouse on Dec. 3.

“Proud Spartan” Tracy Kretz, a 1996 Clarkston High School graduate, shared what it was like to be a freshman member of the Michigan State University marching band including not to look at the crowd. As she entered Spartan Stadium for the first time, she looked and nearly fainted.

50 years ago – 1971

“Mill Pond in trouble?” Members of the Clarkston Mill Pond Improvement Association established the amount of silt which should be dredged out of the Clinton River north of town and out of the upper Mill Pond. Association Vice President Ron Becker said more than 21,000 cubic yards should be removed for a healthy water system.

“New theater opening – April” A new 250-seat theater showing G and GP rated films only planned to open in April 1972 on Dixie Highway north of M-15. The theater and an office were under construction at the location at the time.

“Wolves take squeaker” Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball was pushed to the final minute by a fired up, hustling Lake Orion team. The Wolves prevailed with a 79-75 win. Buckets from Bill Craig, Dave Pratlo and Gary White finished the game.

75 years ago – 1946

“Firefighters called Thursday morning” Clarkston Fire Department answered the call to a fire half a mile north of the Canteen on Thursday. A cottage owned by John Peragis of Detroit was partly destroyed. The origin of the blaze was unknown.

“Clarkston wins over Bloomfield Hills with 55-14 score” Clarkston began its boys basketball season by defeating Bloomfield Hills, 55-14, at Clawson.

“Clarkston locals” One of the outstanding Thanksgiving dinners was that held by the Vliet family in the Clarkston Methodist Church parlors with over five families attending.