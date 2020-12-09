A Look Back for December 9, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Greens market decks halls naturally” Members of the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club helped work the club’s fourth annual greens market at Cedar Lodge on Main Street where just about evergreen was sold. Wreaths, swags and even Christmas trees were available.

“Pearl Harbor vet remembers” Bill McGlashen shared his memories of Pearl Harbor. “My memory of Pearl Harbor is very vivid even after 54 years,” he began. “We were on a side hill about 4-1/2 miles away. While outside discussing what might be going on, a flight of 12 planes flew directly overhead toward the Harbor…The destruction we saw was unbelievable.”

“Deck the halls with lots of crafts” Clarkston Community Education kept children busy with Super Saturday for Kids. Nearly 228 kindergarten through fifth-graders from all Clarkston elementary schools making decorative and useful items for Christmas.

50 years ago – 1970

“New building goes up on Main Street” Savoie Home Center began construction on a building for the new location for Bob’s Hardware, next to the Savoie property along Clarkston’s Main Street.

“CHS wrestlers take third” Clarkston High School wrestlers placed in third in a tough Grand Blanc Invitational with eight schools competing. Clarkston had three finish in first place with Mike Packer in the 98-pound weight class; Rick Detkowski at 112 pounds; and Kirk Dougherty at 126 pounds.

“Around town” Christmas got under way at the Ronald Collins’ home on Lakeview. Twenty-five out of state relatives gathered for the annual family Christmas party and dinner.

75 years ago – 1945

“Piano recital is greatly enjoyed” About 80 were present to hear students of Mrs. C.S. Mathews in a piano recital at her home, Dec. 2. Many were pleased at the progress the students made since their previous recital.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. L. K. Bell of Clarkston spent a few weeks at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Waters of Robertson Court.

“Our boys and girls in service” Gordon Jones, EM3c, spent his 10-day leave at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Forest Jones on M-15, before leaving for Camp Schmacher in California.