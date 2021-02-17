A Look Back for February 17, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“City approves Depot Street cost study” Clarkston’s City Council passed a resolution, 6-0, to authorize spending up to $2,000 for a cost study to examine a proposed sidewalk project for both sides of Depot Street.

“Loony for Legos at Clarkston El.” Clarkston Elementary students had about an hour to create their Lego creations during the PTA-sponsored school event. First-place winners were Jimmy Reiman, Eric Bryan and John Timm.

“The Ice Meister” Donna Hooper, an Independence Township resident, had been steadily working since 7:30 a.m. getting The Fridge, the refrigerated toboggan run, ready by noon. The 14-year veteran of Oakland County Parks shared about her first year of taking care of the two 1,000-foot flumes.

50 years ago – 1971

“1970 Census figures show big gain” The 1970 Census figures were released and showed increases in Independence and Springfield townships and Clarkston. The increase was 10,890 people in Independence in 1960 to 17,361; 2,664 in Springfield to 4,388; and 769 in Clarkston to 1,034.

“Wins homemaker award at CHS” Jan. R. Stump, a senior at Clarkston High School, was the 1971 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. She said after graduation she planned to find work to earn money to finance her schooling.

“Around town” Kurt Thayer celebrated his seventh birthday with a family dinner, Feb. 13. His grandmother, Mrs. Josephine DeConinck was on hand to watch him blow out his candles and try out his new two wheel bike.

75 years ago – 1946

“Young folks enjoy Valentine Party” Jim Huttenlocher entertained 14 of his friends at a Valentine party. They enjoyed a buffet supper and playing games.

“The Hilltopper” Donna Richards, of Clarkston, and Marvis Younker, of Oxford, both received five dollars for fourth placing at the State 4-H Club show. They were members of the Livestock Demonstration Team of Oakland County. Their demonstration was on feeding and fattening baby beef.

“Our boys and girls in service” S/Sgt. Donald J. Young, son of Mrs. Emma Young, received his discharge and arrived home after being in service for the past three year. He served about one and a half years out of the country.