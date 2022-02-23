A Look Back for February 23, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

“Serfs up” By day Frank Buscemi, Ken Thomas, Michael Kimsal and Martin Foulkes are professionals and students. By night they change into The Serfs a guitar-based, modern-rock band The group formed in Clarkston in 1993. Years later, they planned to release their debut CD on March 4.

“Handle with care” Clarkston resident Anne Evans was named Michigan’s school social worker of the year by the Michigan Association of School Social Workers. The prior spring she was honored as Oakland County’s Social Worker of the Year. “It’s been real nice to highlight my profession,” said Evans.

“Icers merciless in regional win” Clarkston Varsity Hockey was playing as close to full strength as they had in a month and the end results was a 10-0 mercy win over Howell in the first round of the Region 6 game

50 years ago – 1972

“Leap year babies” Leap Year babies Carol Van Hooser, Jeannine Dancy, Nick Gura and Christine O’Rourke were preparing for the big parties they expected for their Feb. 29 birthdays.

“Lynn rides at MSU rodeo” Lynn M. Race, daughter of William Race of Allen Road, planned to participate in the Intercollegiate Rodeo at Michigan State University, Feb. 25-27.

“Around the township” February 15 marked the 25th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. “Bud” Kyser. A surprise dinner party was given by their children, Jeff and Boni, at Walli’s in Flint.

75 years ago – 1947

“Organ given to Baptist church” The family of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin S. Waterbury purchased a Hammond all electric organ for the First Baptist Church of Clarkston.

“Local man gets permanent citation” Lt. (jg) Richard Easton Lowrie, USNR, of Clarkston received a permanent citation for the Air Medal from Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal, for the president. Lt. (jg) Lowrie earned the award while serving with Fighting Squadron 86, attached to USS Wasp, in action against the Japanese at Niigata Airfield on the West Coast of Honshu, Japan.

“School heads meet in Atlantic City” Along with the majority of school superintendents in Oakland County, Mr. Brablec left for Atlantic City to attend the annual conference of school administrators.