A Look Back for February 24, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Just one of the guys” Nicole Nicholas, a Clarkston High School graduate and Eastern Michigan University student, shared life as a competitive snowmobile racer. It began when she was five-years-old when she and her older sister received a Kitty Cat snowmobile for Christmas.

“DPW worker saves man from burning car” Chris Turk, an Independence Township Department of Public Works employee, pulled a man from a vehicle on fire after noticing a vehicle parked off of Clarkston Road across from Everest Academy.

“Swoosh! Skiers headed to state finals” Clarkston Boys and Girls Ski teams finished in second place at the regional meet to qualify for the MHSAA Class A state tournament at Sugar Loaf Mountain in Traverse City.

50 years ago – 1971

“Paramus floods again” The combination of warm weather and heavy rains brought flooding problems to the Paramus area again. Two homes were completely surrounded with water, including the home of Mr. and Mrs. David Brandt at 6195 Paramus, flooded with six inches of water.

“Matmen placed third in district” Clarkston Varsity Wrestling qualified three athletes for the regional competition during the district meet. Kirk Dougherty, 122-pound weight class, and Al Knake (170) won district titles. Mike Packer (101) finished in second place.

“Around town” Vicci Hamilton got a call to come home from the junior high basketball game. When she got home, she was greeted by 23 couples singing “Happy Birthday.”

75 years ago – 1946

“Clarkston locals” Weekend guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Hammond, of Holcomb Street, were Mr. and Mrs. Clare S. Swayze of Framington, Mass., and Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Lewis of Detroit.

“Clarkston Wolves win” An enthusiastic crowd saw the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team win their game against the Clarenceville Trojans, 50-31. At no time did the Trojans have the lead. Clarkston increased its lead smoothly throughout the game.

“Our boys and girls in service” Marie Crooker, HA1c, returned home after receiving her discharge from the WAVES at Great Lakes, Ill. She had been serving at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Philadelphia.