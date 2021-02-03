A Look Back for February 3, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Search for new school superintendent begins” The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education began the task of finding its next superintendent which included a national search to find the right person.

“No raises for township officials” The Clarkston JV Ski racers showed their depth and dominance at the Don Thomas Cup. The JV boys team was divided into two squads – the Clarkston Respect squad won the meet and the Clarkston Pride squad finished in third against 40 other JV teams. The JV girls team finished in third place.

“Reflections art contest winners announced” Some of Clarkston’s best young writers, artists and musicians and their families packed the gym at Pine Knob Elementary for the annual presentation of the district-wide Reflections contest winners. Entries were in visual arts, literature, photography and music by students in grades K-12.

50 years ago – 1971

“New fire station ready for use” The Independence Township Fire Department’s new fire station, located off of Maybee and Pine Knob roads, was complete and ready to be put to service.

“Wolves upset league leaders” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team upset the Wayne-Oakland League, defeating West Bloomfield 58-55. The JV team also posted a win over the Lakers, 72-71.

“Around town” The Clarkston Jaycees had a family skating party at Little Walters Lake. It was five below zero so the spot near the bonfire was the most popular place to be.

75 years ago – 1946

“Clothing drives nets 2,000 garments” The people in the Clarkston district responded generously to the call for clothing for the needy with donating 2,000 garments including shoes and galoshes.

“Clarkston locals” The Wednesday night dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Johnson were Mr. and Mrs. Ralph B. Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Lester R. Johnson and daughter, Patty, of Airport Road, Mrs. Arthur Garnett of Brighton, and Charles Kaufmann of Pontiac.

“Our boys and girls in service” Pvt. John O. Ronk arrived home on Tuesday morning from Camp Roberts, California, on a 15-day leave.