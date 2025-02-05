A Look Back for February 5, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

A perfect match: Deeann Cummings remembered her “old, junker car” from teenhood, and her dad was always there to rescue her when it broke down. “He was always bailing us out,” said the Haslett, Mich. resident, also referring to her four siblings. Cummings was able to give something in return. Cummings was admitted to Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital on Valentine’s Day to donate a new kidney to her father, Jim Davis, a resident of Independence Township.

Business students win big at competition: Area students in the Business Services and Technology program at Oakland Technical Center Northwest Campus took five first-place awards at the Business Professionals of America Professionals of America Academic Regional Competition at Baker College. Clarkston High School senior Becky Olive placed in three categories. She took firsts in administration assistant and office specialist, and second in financial math and analysis.

What a wild week: It was by no means easy, but the effort was worth it as the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team found a way to win a close game by beating longtime rival, Pontiac Northern, 59-57. Coach Dan Fife said the win wasn’t the biggest of the year, but it did reestablish the Wolves as a team that could compete with elite teams. “That game speaks to your heart, character and tells you how bad you want something,” he said.

50 years ago – 1975

$22,000 flash fire damages home: A flash fire on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 29, did $22,000 damage to the home of Mrs. Norma Paul of Peach Drive. While firefighters were still investigating the cause, they reported the house was fine when the family left at about 1 p.m. Within half an hour the blaze had become so hot it popped the windows in the home. It was believed the fire originated in the living room. High winds of 30-40 miles per hour made fighting the fire more difficult.

Cougar matmen have 23-0 record: The Sashabaw Cougars Wrestling team traveled to Avondale and for eighth time of the year was victorious, 41-15. The Cougars took ten of the 13 weights wrestled. Winning on pins for the Cougars were Ed Jameyfield, Joe Messing, Chris Howe, Phil Standring and Harvy Falk.

The mill stream: Clarkston High School seniors Maryann Huff and Jeanne Berquist were trying to earn extra money for a summer trip to Colorado. They were selling homemade cakes decorated to order. They were specializing at the time in Valentine cakes for mothers and sweethearts but made cakes for any occasion.

75 years ago – 1950

Machinery being moved into new factory: The machinery to be used by the Hawk Tool & Engineering Co. in their factory on West Washington Street was being installed with prospects the job would be finished soon. Allen W. Hawke stated it was to expected to be in operation within the next two to three weeks.

New business to open March 1: Blaine Smith and Raymond Reid leased the store formerly by the Taylor store and planned to open the Smith & Reid Home and Auto Supply in March. The business would feature tires, batteries and home appliances.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Guy A. Walter left for New Orleans and other southern points of interest. William Edgar and Richard Lawson spent Monday in Lansing where they attended the opening session of Farmer’s Week at Michigan State College.