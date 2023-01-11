A Look Back for January 11, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Morning s-t-r-e-t-c-h: Emily Haywood, an eighth grader at Sashabaw Middle School, was the winner in a LINK fund raiser sponsored by local businesses. She won a lunch for herself and three friends at McDonald’s off Sashabaw Road. She also invited an autistic student she helps through LINK. They went to lunch in a stretch limo.

The show must go on: Local realtor Larry Sefa purchased Clarkston Cinema, housed in the building he owned on Dixie Highway. Paul Glantz, who owned the movie theater for seven years, was seriously considering closing the doors after the holidays reasoning profits had plummeted 50-60 percent during 1997.

More last-second magic: Senior Brad Phelan banked on an offense rebound as time expired to give Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball a 48-47 win over arch rival Pontiac Northern at the Sy Green Gymnasium.

50 years ago – 1973

No golf in town: Clarkston Village Council turned down use of Village owned land for a privately leased golf course. Several citizens were present at the council meeting to object a proposal by two of the former owners of Waterford Hill Golf Club to construct a golf course on land along Depot Road behind the Town Shop.

School financing, salaries 1973 issue: The 1973 year was time for major contract negotiations between the Clarkston Board of Education and its employees, and considering it was the year in which the Michigan Supreme Court declared the method at the time of school financing unconstitutional they were ready for a long delay before anything would be settled. Larry Rosso, president of the Clarkston Education Association, said the major concern being expressed was class size and working conditions, which included duty hours apart from classroom instruction.

Around the township: Mr. and Mrs. Harold Bishop of Springfield Estates returned to the bitter cold following three beautiful weeks in Florida. They stopped in Bradenton to visit former area residents, Mr. and Mrs. Manley Steinbaugh.

75 years ago – 1948

More afghans go to veterans: Shortly before the close of 1947 two more veterans at the Dearborn Hospital were cheered when there were recipients of beautiful afghans. The covers, all wool, were sent from Clarkston through the efforts of Mrs. J. R. Campbell.

The Hilltopper: Clarkston High School received a set of 15 Britannica Junior Encyclopaedias as a gift of Encyclopaedia Britannica. A 1947 Britannica Book of the Year also came with the set.

Clarkston locals: Among the students who returned to their college studies were Kenneth Hempstead to Wheaton College in Illinois, and Eldon Rouse and William Radoye who returned to Michigan State University.