A Look Back for January 13, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“McNally, Fortinberry to vie for judgeship” One of the year’s elections campaigns began to take shape with the announcement of two candidates for judge of the 52-2 District Court, Jan. 8. Judge Gerald McNally announced he would run for re-election. Magistrate Dana Fortinberry announced the same day she planned to challenge McNally for the job.

“Aloha” Danielle Facione, Harmony Hunt, Courtney Perna, Janelle Ruth and Kelli Simko from the Clarkston High Pom Pon team were selected to perform at the Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day in front of a packed football stadium.

“Open for business” Members of the Clarkston community enjoyed a trial run of the Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen. Many, whom co-partner Curt Catallo invited to the evening preview, gave rave reviews before the official opening, Jan. 9.

50 years ago – 1971

“Board says ‘no fifth grade band’” The fifth grade band program would not resume in Clarkston Schools for the year. The Board of Educations made the decision during their regular meeting. They did approve a purchase of three new GMC bus chasses with Carpenter bodies.

“Wolves roll to victory” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team picked up their third season win in a 50-42 come-from-behind victory over the Northville Mustangs.

“Around town” Dinner at the Great Dane followed by a show on Jan. 9 was the choice of Mr. and Mrs. William Dennis and Mr. and Mrs. David Couture. it was the Dennis’ 18th anniversary and Dave’s Jack Benny birthday.

75 years ago – 1946

“Basil Ash feted on 18th birthday” Basil Ash got a pleasant surprise when ten of his friends gathered at his home to help him celebrate his 18th birthday with dinner, birthday cake and visit to the Oakland theater in Pontiac.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Lida Weighel entertained her bridge club at her home on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our boys and girls in service” Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Soulby were pleasantly surprised when they received a phone call from their son, Max Soulby, SK1c, from Norfolk, Va. He was happy to be back in America and hoped to get his discharge and be home soon.