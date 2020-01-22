A Look Back for January 22, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“City water discussion heats up” Clarkston City Council was hit with a variety of questions and remarks at its first water hearing. Councilman Bill Basinger smoothed the way with a tactful introduction, acquainting residents with facts about the proposed $2.2 million system.

“Snow lovers get their wish” “Think snow,” the sign outside Pine Knob said on Friday. Over the weekend the ski resort got its wish with thick, new layer of the fluffy white stuff with temperatures mild enough to send skiers to the slopes.

“Clarkston mans’s first recording fulfills dream” Mike Hollowell, a silky-voiced singer from Clarkston, released his first recording “What Color is Love.” The CD featured 11 songs which he wrote. “I wrote, produced, arranged, directed, designed the cover – and dreamed it,” he shared. “You’ll never get to go anywhere until you write your own material.”

50 years ago – 1970

“Postmaster retires after 36 years” Postmistress Mrs. Elizabeth Ronk announced her plans to retire after 36 years of service. The Clarkston Rotary planned a recognition night for Ronk, inviting community, friends and family to the banquet.

“Plan commission nix rezoning” The Independence Township Planning Commission voted to recommend the request for rezoning of the property on the south side of Waldon Road and west of Gulick Lake to multiple dwelling be denied.

“Cougars slay Dragons” The Sashabaw Cougars won their third consecutive game with a 57-48 victory over Lake Orion. The top scorer was Larry Miracle with 17 points.

75 years ago – 1945

“Calf Club girl honored by national association” Having proved herself capable of doing satisfactory Holstein Calf Club work, Mary Elizabeth Edgar was awarded a Certificate of Merit and junior membership in The Holstein Friesian Association of America.

“More land added to Lakeview Cemetery” Through the efforts of the Village President Howard Huttenincher and Independence Township Supervisor Floyd Andrews, a purchase of 12.1 acres was made from the Deer Lake Development Company to add to Lakeview Cemetery.

“Clarkston locals” Miss Mazy Wompole spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Wompole. She returned to Ann Arbor on Sunday night to resume her studies.