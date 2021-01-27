A Look Back for January 27, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Juniors face new state test this year” Beginning with the Class of 1997, Michigan students would have a new hoop to jump through en route to graduation. They were the first class to take the High School Proficiency Test, a series of tests covering writing, science, math and reading.

“Little winner” Corrine Sanger, daughter of Renee and Stever Sanger, was chosen to represent Clarkston in the Junior America State Competition in February. She was active in tap, jazz, ballet and swimming.

“Township recognizes its top employees” Independence Township Parks and Recreation Secretary Pat Hesseth was selected for the first ever “Employee of the Quarter,” an award established to recognize outstanding employees.

50 years ago – 1971

“Blizzard smacks area” Blizzard-like conditions and near zero visibility hit the Independence Township area at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26. Slippery road conditions and drifted, swirling snow accompanied by heavy wind gusts caused hazardous road conditions. According to the Michigan State Police, 500 accidents were reports in the county between 8 a.m. to noon.

“Social worker wins D.S.A.” Robert Brumback, a social worker in the Clarkston Schools, was honored as he was presented with the Jaycee Distinguished Service Award.

“Around town” Rod Swanson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Palmer Swanson of Snowapple, celebrated his second birthday on January 24. January is a busy birthday month as the 30th was his father’s birthday.

75 years ago – 1946

“Local girl does figure skating” Clarkston local Adrianne Volberding was one of 12 selected from a large group of skaters to entertain University of Michigan Hockey fans before the game. Volberding was a freshman at the University of Michigan and a member of the University Girls Figure Skating Club.

“Clarkston locals” A card from the Carl Mayers said they were heading to Florida and were in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. They expected to stay a month or so in Tampa, Florida.

“Our boys and girls in service” Glenn Kerton returned home from Japan and was spending a 90-day leave at his home in Clarkston. Kerson re-enlisted for a year.