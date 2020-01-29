A Look Back for January 29, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“The effects of man on nature” Kathy Frantz, of the Howell Nature Center, visited Clarkston Elementary with wild animals living at the nature center. She delivered a strong message about leaving animals in their own world rather than trying to tame them and bring them home as pets.

“Not your average cup of joe” The newest trend for Clarkstonites were coffee bars. Locals couldn’t get enough espresso and cappuccino and there were at least half a dozen spots around town it could be made fresh, by the cup.

“Young artists” Pine Knob Elementary students Laura Arpke, Elizabeth Copeman, Michelle Marmon, Kristen Mercado, Stacey Mercado and Jim Shanks won their PTA’s Reflections contest with the creations going with the “Dare to Dream” them.

50 years ago – 1970

“Bug Guest at Ronk night” Edgar A. (Bud) Guest, Jr., well known radio personality on WJR on three programs, was planned to be the feature speaker at the Rotary Club’s Elizabeth Ronk Recognition Night. Former Governer and Mrs. Murray VanWagoner also accepted the committee’s invitation to attend.

“Maybee multiples” More multiple dwelling space was approved for Independence Township. The latest was a 28-acre parcel directly west of Food Town on Maybee Road.

“Around the town” Cindy Lawrence, Ann Bickerstaff, Joan Bigger and Denise Domrose enjoyed roller skating on Friday evening.

75 years ago – 1945

“’Basketball Bounce’ at Clarkston” The Clarkston High School freshmen sponsored a dance, “the Basketball Bounce,” with music by Walt LaPlante and his orchestra. Dancing started following the basketball game.

“Clarkston knitters doing fine job” The 50th knitted shirt was completed for the refugee children freezing in war torn countries. Mrs. J. R. Campbell, in charge of the work in Clarkston, said the women in her hometown were really helping.

“Pupils presented in piano recital” Hazel Robinson, Arlene Gaynor, Ward Ledbetter, Esther Ware, Geraldine Fuller, Jim Ware, Carolyn Waterbury, Joan Fuller, Patricia Carpenter and Mrs. Weber Ware, students of Mrs. Carl Ganther, were in a piano recital at Andersonville Presbyterian Church.