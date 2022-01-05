A Look Back for January 5, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

“Iced-over Allen Road gets no attention” Deputy Steve Mallado wrote in his report a supervisor in the Road Commission’s Davisburg garage refused to send someone out to inspect Allen Road’s condition. Mallado and another deputy were trying to get to the scene of an accident on Allen Road where the car was partially on the road.

“New fire station expected to open this month” Both the Independence Township Fire Sate and the Oakland County Sheriff’s substation on Citation Drive were expected to finally open their doors after delays on January 15

“Grapplers win first tourney of year at South Lyon” Clarkston Varsity Wrestling captured the South Lyon Invitational championship by 35.5 points with a total of 167.5 points. Tournament champions were A.J. Grant in the 103-pound weight class, Ryan Mick (130) and Jason Tiefenback (135).

50 years ago – 1972

“New Year’s fire hits Haupt” Firemen believe careless smoking was responsible for the New Year’s Eve fire which damaged Haupt’s Body Shop at the corner of Main and Church. Independence Township firemen called to the scene at 3:45 p.m. saved five cars in the building.

“Parallel parking only allowed” Parallel parking only would be allowed on East Washington Street in the village. The village council instructed its police commissioner to have police issue tickets to all cars found in violation of the parking ordinance.

“Around the township” Dr. and Mrs. Robert Buehrig and son, Chip, returned from a much enjoyed eight-day vacation in the Bahamas.

75 years ago – 1947

“Fire destroys community building” Clarkston, Waterford and Keego Harbor fire departments fought a stubborn blaze at the Community Activities Building in Waterford for four hours.

“Edward Rockwell takes part in maneuvers” Edward H. Rockwell, seaman, second class, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Rockwell, participated in “Operation Duck,” the joint Army and Navy amphibious training exercises held off the southern coast of California.

“Clarkston locals” Arthur Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Clark of Holcomb Street, returned to Central Michigan College in Mount Pleasant after spending the holidays at his home in Clarkston.