A Look Back for January 6, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“School growth expected to continue” Clarkston was expected to need more elementary school space in the foreseeable future despite the trend in southeast Michigan for shrinking household sizes.

“Police chief, seniors get acquainted” Clarkston Police Chief Paul Ormiston decided to get involved with Independence Township Senior Center’s Meal on Wheels program after he was hired as the city’s new police chief. He had been active in the COPS CAST (Cops and Seniors Together) program when he was an officer for the Auburn Hills Police Department.

“Wrestlers take third in superstar tourney” The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team finished third in the Goodrich Tournament of Champions and had ten individual medalists, more than any team at the 17-team tournament.

50 years ago – 1971

“Hawk Tool locks door” Employees of Hawk Tool and Engineering Company reported to work on Jan. 4 and found the doors locked. A spokesperson for the company said employees were asked to work Dec. 28-30 but failed to report.

“Jaycees names winners in annual contest” Winners were named in the annual Christmas Decoration Contest sponsored by the Clarkston Area Jaycees based on the most unusual or time consuming decorations. First place went to the Heatley family on Shelley Drive.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Marty Steiner and their children returned from two weeks in Florida. Mrs. Steiner said the trip down was great. They ran into some traffic, but the weather made it worthwhile.

75 years ago – 1946

“Clarkston Coal Co. has new owner” Starting the first of the year, the Clarkston Coal Company was owned and operated by Herbert R. Beach. Beach had lived in Clarkston for 25 years, attended the local schools and was married to Winifred Holcomb.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. Hawley Skarritt had as their guests for New Year’s dinner Mr. and Mrs Keith Lowrie and daughter, Ann, of Andersonville Road.

“Our boys and girls in service” Mrs. Basil Taylor received a radiogram from her husband, Sgt. Taylor, saying he was on his way home. He was docked in New York and expected to receive his discharge and be home by the end of the week.