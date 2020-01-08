A Look Back for January 8, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Jurassic snow?” Kyle LaFoy and his son, Eddie, of Independence Township, knew what to do with the first sprinkling of snow which fell New Year’s Eve. The result was Dino, a snow sculpture which resembled the Flintstones’ pet dinosaur.

“Board passionate about new high school” There was only one item on the agenda for the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education to formally accept a facilities study. The discussion became heated when a trustee mentioned he hoped the board wouldn’t forget the elementary students in its rush to build a new high school.

“Heroes com in all sizes” Eight-year-old J.R. Ostrand called his father, John, at work when his mom, Terry, was experiencing unusual pain and was having trouble breathing. His dad called 9-1-1 and paramedics took Terry to the hospital where a brain aneurysm was found and close to exploding.

50 years ago – 1970

“Firemen start year early” The first fire of the new year in Independence Township was at 6:05 a.m. on Jan. 1. It was in an unoccupied building at Hillcrest and Circle Lane and was the fifth fire in the Woodhull Lake area within the year.

“Clarkston featured in ‘High School Bowl’” Debbie Davis, Sue Griffiths, Jody Hawke, Dave Lehman and Dick Ruelle were selected to represent Clarkston in WWJ-TV’s “High School Bowl” and they would compete against Centerline.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Mac Morrow of Transparent enjoyed a visit from her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Stachler of Pompano Beach, Florida. During her visit in Clarkston, Mrs. Stachler celebrated her birthday at a family gathering.

75 years ago – 1945

“Local girl’s marriage a New Year’s Eve event” The Clarkston Methodist Church was the scene of the wedding of Miss Ruth Belitz and Malen Ellsworth in a double ring ceremony on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m.

“Bond sales high in Independence Township” The Clarkston Women’s Volunteer Corps deserved much of the credit for putting bonds sales in the district over the top. Of the $41,850 E Bonds sold, the women sold $35,700 worth.

“Clarkston locals” The friends of Bert Crosby were glad to learn he was home from Goodrich Hospital after being in a car accident. He was still confined to bed but feeling a little better each day.