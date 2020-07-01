A Look Back for July 1, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“City hires police chief” Clarkston’s City Council announced Paul Omiston, a resident of Clarkston and a police officer for the City of Auburn Hills, would take the police chief position left vacant in December.

“CHS junior wins Journalism Olympics” With essentially no journalism experience under her belt, Clarkston High School junior D’Anne Witkowski won the 1995 Focus: HOPE Journalism Olympics with a story on the Detroit agency’s food program. The competition was open to students selected by high-school English and journalism teachers for their writing skills.

“In a Clarkston state of mind” Piano man Michael Krieger found niche playing the piano and performing at the Clarkston Cafe every Thursday and Friday night.

50 years ago – 1970

“Retires after 16 years” Edith Holcomb, a familiar face in the window at the Clarkston Post Office, retired after 12 years servicing. Her fellow employers honored her 16 years of service with a dinner.

“Softball program ends in tie” Seventy-five sixth-grade boys in Independence Township participated in the softball program which ended in a first place tie between Pine Knob and Sashabaw. Both teams finished with 7-1 records.

“Around town” Clarkston Girl Scout Day Camp ended in a downpour, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the 75 girls and 15 leaders. The rain held off until the morning after they spent the night and enjoyed camp fire singing, popping corn and a beautiful summer evening.

75 years ago – 1945

“Elementary library open” The elementary library was open on Monday morning for two hours with a reading or story telling hour for all children in elementary grades. There were also books suitable for eighth and ninth graders.

“Clarkston locals” Frederick Hemingway had the misfortune to cut his middle finger on his right hand while cutting weeds at his home. He had to get four stitches to close the wound.

“Our boys and girls in service” Gordon Jones, Fireman 2nd class, son of Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Jones, reported for duty at Key West after enjoying a few days at home. While he was here, he was able to visit with his daughters, Rose Marie and Violet.