A Look Back for July 14, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Voters to decide $52 M question” Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education voted during a special meeting to put all their eggs in one basket and address issues of overcrowding and educational equity in one ballot proposal for a single bond issue worth $52 million.

“Garden Club’s generosity repaid” Julie Fyda received the first of four annual scholarships from the Clarkston Garden Club. Four years later, Fyda repaid the generosity by donating $500 back to the club so someone else could receive a scholarship. The money allowed the club to give away two scholarships in 1996 instead of its usual one.

“SMS student is tennis champion” Sashabaw Middle School sixth grader Andrew Brown and his doubles tennis partner finished first at the United States Tennis Association Western Closed Championships in boys 12-under division.

50 years ago – 1971

“Vandals hit township library” Vandals caused between $500 and $600 damages at the Independence Township Library on Clarkston Road, July 8. Three windows were broken, a door frame dented, flowers torn from their beds and the new sun dial was bent.

“Cooper resigns village office” Donald Cooper, Village President for the past two years, submitted his resignation to the council. Cooper had accepted a teaching position in his hometown of Greenville.

“Around the township” Katie, 9, and Patrick, 17, children of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Smith of Eastlawn left to spend the summer in Germany. Their maternal grandmother met them in Munich.

75 years ago – 1946

“Golf tourney is big success” Ralph Cole was named the 1946 golf champion of Clarkston after shooting a neat 78 to clinch the title at the Clarkston Golf Tournament at Davisburg Country Club. Frank Ronk was runner-up with a score of 79.

“Tally-Ho Restaurant opens this week” Tally-Ho Restaurant opened in a brand new building located on Dixie Highway at the corner of M-15 with the new establishment deemed as a new favorite gathering place to enjoy good food and meet with friends.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Clarence Drake and daughter, Mary, returned from a trip to New Orleans. Mr. and Mrs. H. J. Theriot (Betty Drake) and infant son returned with them.