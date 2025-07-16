A Look Back for July 16, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

Township nearing deal for golf course?: After months of negotiations and closed meetings, a tentative agreement between Independence Township and developers for ownership and operation of Clarkston Creek Golf Course on Maybee Road was completed. “We anticipate there will be a series of meetings during the next two months for residents to hear the proposal and voice their comments. The vote will likely take place at a special meeting in September,” said Trustee Neil Wallace.

Main Street Blues: Things were going to get worse in downtown Clarkston before they got better. But when they get better, they’re going to be great – that was the message for downtown business owners at a meeting on Thursday morning at Clarkston State Bank. City Councilman Dave Savage and CSB Vice President Jack Shubitowski outlined improvements and work-related problems coming with the installation of the water main and Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Transportation Enhancement Act (TEA 21) grant project in the following year.

Spotlight: Brianne Fox, daughter of Jim and Julie Fox of Springfield Township, won first place in the first grade division of The Reading Rainbow Young Writers and Illustrators Contest. The Springfield Plains Elementary student had her story “Once Upon a Tooth” on PBS earlier in the month and it was to be judged on a national level.

50 years ago – 1975

More than 5,000 see July 4 parade: More than 5,000 people turned out for Clarkston’s annual 4th of July parade, sponsored by the Independence Township Firefighters Association. More than 100 entries, including 13 floats and the longest line of fire engines anyone ever saw, kept spectators interested. Old cars, horses, bikes and motorbikes turned out to document transportation through the ages.

Clarkston girl begins pro golf career: Cynthia Booker, a 1973 graduate of Clarkston High School, was one her way to the pro golfing circuit. Booker was one of nine women golfers qualifying to play on the pro circuit after the Ladies Professional Golf School, June 30-July 2. She was the fourth highest golfer at the school with scores of 72, 77 and 74 for 18 holes. She left for her first professional tournament on Monday.

Neighborhood fun fest: Kids of Pine Knob subdivision at Clarkston and Pine Knob roads thought a pig roast was especially neat when families of their area got together for a celebration like the one they had in their neighborhood on the 4th of July. Residents also enjoyed a volleyball game in the afternoon while they waited for the whole pig to finish roasting.

75 years ago – 1950

School election and meeting Monday: The annual school election for members of the Clarkston School District was planned for July 10. At the time of publication only one candidate had been nominated for the board. The candidate, F. L. Spooner, had been a member of the former school board and was elected a member of the board of the reorganized school district.

Drum and Bugle Corps thrills parade on-lookers: The Campbell-Richmond Post No. 63 gave spectators a real treat on the Fourth of July. When the parade marched down Main Street in line was the new Drum and Bugle Corps with white leggings and white helmets bearing the insignia of the American Legion. The beat of the drums and the sound of the bugles, not to mention the new, shining instruments thrilled everyone along the line of march.

Clarkston locals: Ruth Cromeenes, Leonard Roseneau, Evelyn McCrum and Douglas Brandau spent the holiday with Douglas’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. Allen J. Brandau and sons, Stephen and Jerome, at their summer cottage on Cedar Lake, Traverse City. Leonard and Douglas enjoyed a two weeks vacation from Ohio where they were medical students.