A Look Back for July 21, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Speed on N. Main worries residents” The matter of speeding on residential North Main Street was being addressed along with worries about truck traffic because of a concerned resident Jerry Wilford’s letter to Mayor Sharron Catallo.

“Cafe gets OK” The Clarkston Cafe made its final appearance before a city board when it was granted temporary use for a sidewalk cafe during a Clarkston Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.

“Grant is nation’s best” A.J. Grant, a sophomore at Clarkston High School, became the first Michigan resident in 20 years to win the Junior Cadet National Championship in Greeco-Roman wrestling.

50 years ago – 1971

“Fire hazard removed” Two half ton trucks of fireworks were removed from a second floor apartment on Main Street in Clarkston by Oakland County Sheriff Deputies. The deputies were given an anonymous tip a large amount of fireworks were being kept in the apartment.

“Clarkston teachers on staff at Oakland University” Robert Arend and his wife, Carol, both Clarkston school teachers, were staff members at Oakland University’s four week 1971 Summer Reading Conference. Robert conducted two one-hour workshops and Carol was available for small group or individual counseling of the teachers.

“Around the township” Dr. James O’Neill and son, Mike, of Holcomb Road, were on hand for the 1971 All-Star Game at Tiger Stadium. Mike asked his father if the hitters ever hit the lightbulbs in the transformers. “No,” his dad said. A few minutes later, Reggie Jackson hit a home run right into the transformer.

75 years ago – 1946

“Clarkston team wins Sunday game from Florida Bar” The Florida Bar baseball team took a drubbing from Lee Kelley’s Clarkston team at the local diamond with a score of 9-3.

“Campaign launched for Baptist organ” The Fellowship Bible Class of Clarkston Baptist Church launched a campaign to purchase an electric organ for the church. The order was placed July 2 and hoped to be delivered by Christmas.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. George A. Perry had as their dinner guests at Green Acres Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Perry of Grand Blanc and Mr. and Mrs. Ford Peirson of East Aurora, New York.