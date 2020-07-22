A Look Back for July 22, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“City says no to rezoning” The Clarkston City Council voted 7-0 against a request to rezone a five-lot-parcel at Main and Waldon from residential to commercial.

“Storm damage minimal in Clarkston” Independence Township and Clarkston city residents reported little damage after three storms ripped through the area in four days. Police and fire officials did not report much in property damage or power outages from the storms.

“Youths give all at Hershey” Clarkston area youths, ages 9- to 14-years-old, earned 37 places at the 16th Michigan State Finals of the Hershey National Track and Field Meet, which had over 1,600 young athletes from 85 Michigan communities competing.

50 years ago – 1970

“Court decision dents local school budget” The Clarkston Area Schools stood to lose around $50,000 as a result of a Michigan Supreme Court decision the week prior. The court ruled it would be illegal for public schools to charge students for any textbooks, special courses such as band or shop and athletic programs.

“Playground news” The championship of the first annual Four-Square Tournament of the Independence Township Recreation program was settled when Sashabaw Elementary defeated Clarkston Elementary by a score of 885 to 774.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Tink Ronk, daughter, Kathy, and son, Steve, joined family members at Cedar Point for two days. Little Robbie Ronk stayed home with grandma, Mrs. Elizabeth Ronk.

75 years ago – 1945

“Large crowd attends Rotary picnic” The Clarkston and the Waterford-Drayton Rotary clubs held a family picnic at the Davisburg park. The weather was ideal and a large crowd attended.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Gordon Tower and Mrs. William O’Roark returned from a 7-day cruise on the Great Lakes on the S.S. N. American.

“Traffic control” Traffic violation, careless and double parking complaints were numerous in the village. Police marked off 150 regulation parking spaces for each driver to place vehicle in the center of the space. Also, to have an even the flow of patrons to Main Street businesses, no cars were permitted to park over one hour.