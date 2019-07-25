A Look Back for July 24, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“What a doll!” Emily Frasa donned a handmade outfit for both her and her doll, Kit, created by her grandmother. Frasa attended the American Girl Adventure Camp at Clarkston Community Education Center.

“Mix of rap, R&B closes local spotlight at final ‘Concert’” Josh Mershman took the stage as the final local spotlight performer at Concerts in the Park. Mershman entertained with a modern music mix of old and new rap and rhythm and blues classics.

“Clarkston Chiefs learn from New York Giants” Members of the Clarkston Chiefs Football program had an opportunity to learn from the pros during their youth football camp as New York Giants Carson Dach was a guest speaker.

25 years ago – 1994

“Class of ‘95 talks about leadership” While school was out for the summer, Clarkston High School soon-to-be seniors were already learning lessons about the leadership they, as upperclassmen, would have to show in the upcoming year during the CHS Student Leadership Conference.

“4-H Fair” Area youths had the chance to display a variety of talents they learned through 4-H at the Oakland County 4-H Fair, coming up in August. The fair included carnival rides, shows, and projects from youth during the past year in dozens of categories.

“1949 Daimler has lots of history” Lon and Lois Harmon planned to display their 1949 Daimler DB-18 Drophead at the Concours d’Elegance. The vehicle was owned for most of its existence by Tessie O’Shea, a famous British stage and screen star in the 1950s and 1960s.

50 years ago – 1969

“Wins fourth place in Soap Box Derby” John Reichert, 14, of Clarkston, finished in fourth place in the 1969 Oakland County Soapbox Derby. He placed in third during the derby in 1968.

“Girls baseball team formed” The Clarkston Jaycettes program to help young girls find things to do during the summer improved. They compiled list of girls willing to work at various jobs. To further their plan, the Jaycetts were organizing baseball teams. Games started in July and were played in the mornings.

“Around the town” Jim Chamberlain, mustache and all, returned from the wilds of Canada. He reportedly spent most of the time fishing.