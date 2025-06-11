A Look Back for June 11, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

First ever senior walk, BBQ is a blast: It was an afternoon four years in the making. Following a procession of seniors in caps and gowns parading through the halls of Clarkston High School, the seniors, many in decorated cars, headed to Clintonwood Park to celebrate the last day of classes. Plenty of food, relaxation and fun-filled activities took center stage at the park.

Water expenses add up in new city budget: An increase in the general fund of 13 mills to cover expenses of a city water system was to be proposed June 13. The city’s budget committee planned to present its budget at a public hearing. Among the items to be discussed on the budget were the city’s general fund, the city’s local roads and city’s major roads. Millage increases regarding the city’s water issue had not been finalized at the time, but City Manager Art Pappas said he expected more to be known regarding those figures in the coming weeks. The proposed 2001 budget saw the city budget for $618,130 in total revenue while the city would have $654,130 available. Disbursements for the proposed 2001 budget total $653,936 which would give the city a $194 cash balance at the end of the year.

District dominance: Defense was Clarkston’s bread and butter all season long. It was that defense that fueled the Wolves in the 2000 district championship with a thrilling 2-0 win over Lapeer East at Lake Orion High School.

50 years ago – 1975

Sen. Griffin speaks at Pine Knob: U.S. Senator Robert Griffin addressed 430 Clarkston High School senior at the graduation ceremony on Saturday at Pine Knob Music Theater. The ceremony also included the invocation by summa cum laude student David Bailey and the benediction of Greg Preibe, also graduating with highest honors.

Busing for K-3?: A new busing program providing service for kindergarten through third grade students who must walk along dangerous paths to school could be coming in the next month from the Clarkston Board of Education. At the time, the district buses only provided transportation for children living more than a mile-and-a-half from school.

Thirty years wed – and a graduate: In the Joe and Betty Theriot household on Oakhill, graduation was nearly as important as their 30th wedding anniversary which was coming up on June 20. The other milestone was Betty graduating on Monday night from Waterford Kettering’s adult education program. She now had her high school diploma, which she forfeited when she dropped out of Clarkston High School in tenth grade.

75 years ago – 1950

First grade teacher honored at shower: Miss Virginia Riley was honored at a bridal shower by the first grade room mothers at the home of Mrs. Jack Jyleen. During the evening games were enjoyed. Many beautiful and useful gifts were presented to the bride-elect by the first grade mothers, teachers and friends, after which refreshments were served.

Diner opened on Dixie: The diner on Dixie Highway, formerly known as Hack’s Diner, was now being operated by Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Harrell. The Harrells, originally from Detroit, came to this area with the idea of serving good food and giving excellent service. Mr Harrell served as a chef for the past 38 years and knew the fine points of good cooking.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rockwell spent Sunday in South Bend, Ind. Guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Rial McCrum on Sunday were Mr. and Mrs. Frank McCrum and children and Ralph Jones of Detroit.