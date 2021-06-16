A Look Back for June 16, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“A little dab’ll do ya? No way!” It’s traditional. It’s messy. But even on a hot spring day, most Clarkston middle schoolers will tell you it’s fun as they celebrate the last day of school with shaving cream battles. And the last day of school on June 13, 1996 was no different.

“Licata named state’s best” Clarkston Middle School Principal Vince Licata was voted Oakland County’s Middle School Principal of the year by the county’s principals association.

“Young authors published” The work of several Clarkston student writers was planned to appear in “Kaleidoscope,” a collection of student writings from all over Michigan. The students also represented Clarkston at the Michigan Reading Association’s 40th annual spring conference in Grand Rapids.

50 years ago – 1971

“Fire budget approved” The 1971-1972 budget of the Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department was approved by the township board. The budget usually went unreported but the three new members on the board questioned the budgets.

“Tigers draft Fife” Dan Fife, Clarkston prep and University of Michigan basketball and baseball star, was the Detroit Tiger’s second choice in the secondary phase of the proceedings of the major league baseball player draft.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Curd of Hollywood, Florida were spending three weeks in Clarkston with their daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keller of Snow Apple.

75 years ago – 1946

“Local horse to lead Detroit parade” Mr. and Mrs. B. Ray Riksen were asked to have their Palomino Stallion, “Rainbow’s End,” lead the parade at the Shriner’s Convention and picnic in Detroit.

“Porritt Dairy installs homogenizing equipment” Porritt Dairy announced they had their own equipment for producing Homogenized Vitamin D Enriched milk. The new product was available for delivery.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. John W. Turek and sons, Donald and Douglas, spent the weekend in Clarkston with Mr. Turek, of The Clarkston News. The Tureks were buying a home in Clarkston and expected to be moved in during the summer.