A Look Back for June 17, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“School bond passes easily” Deputy Superintendent Mike LaBay flashed Superintendent Gary Haner a thumbs up during the Clarkston Board of Education meeting. Haner interrupted State Rep. Dave Galloway to share the news the bond issue passed 3,786-3,111. “I’m sorry,” Haner told Galloway. “This has been seven years in the making.”

“Bed and Breakfast opens” On a quiet Sunday morning, Buck Kopietz calmly walked out to Main Street and put up his sign. Though two court cases sat at the Michigan Court of Appeals, Millpond Inn bed and breakfast was open to business. “We’re legal in the courts,” said Joan Kopietz. “We’re just defying the city.”

“Junior Optimists raise money for playground” Clarkston Middle School’s Junior Optimist Club presented the City of the Village of Clarkston with a $500 check for the Depot Park playground.

50 years ago – 1970

“Outstanding seniors receive awards” Outstanding seniors from the class of 1970 were names for special awards at the Honors Assembly. Awards included Claudia Sawyer and Lou Lessard named Senior Student Citizens.

“Dan Fife speaks at sports banquet” Dan Fife, Clarkston’s first basketball All-Stater and captain of the 1970-1971 University of Michigan Men’s Basketball team, spoke to 350 students and parents about setting goals and attaining objectives as the Sashabaw Junior High School Athletic Awards Banquet.

“Around town” Brian Fogg, with his arm in a cast to his shoulder, took treats to his classmates at Clarkston Elementary to celebrate his sixth birthday.

75 years ago – 1945

“Senior swing out” Clarkston High School seniors marched through town singing the school song, starting from the Methodist Church on Buffalo Street, down to Main Street, then to the school.

“Clarkston locals” Mr. and Mrs. O. C. Adams entertained at their home on Buffalo Street with a dinner, honoring their son, Chester, and Miss Carolyn Stuart, who were engaged to be married on June 30.

“Our boys and girls in service” John P. Shaughnessy, of South Main Street, advanced to sonar man, first class, aboard an Atlantic Fleet destroyer escort. His brother, R.B. Shaughnessy was a radioman, third class, in the Navy.