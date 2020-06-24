A Look Back for June 24, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Redistricting halted…for now” The Clarkston Board of Education decided not to redistrict students who lived off Nelsey and Maceday Lake roads south of Andersonville, from Springfield Plains to Andersonville Elementary in the fall.

“Early success only the beginning for graduate” After winning a national competition and receiving countless honors for dancing, Sarah Smith knew the real work was about to begin as she prepared for the dance program at Oklahoma City University and attend various summer dance schools in Los Angeles.

“CMS students outstanding volunteers” Clarkston Middle School eighth graders Brianne Kohs and Chris Himburg were honored with the annual Principal’s Awards from CMS Principal Vince Licata.

50 years ago – 1970

“Brothers achieve Eagle Rank” James and Dennis Loba received the coveted Eagle Award at Boy Scout Troop 189’s Court of Honor at Calvary Lutheran Church. James was a sophomore at Clarkston Senior High School and Dennis was an eighth grader at the junior high.

“Students enjoy air show” Students in Cliff Irwin’s third hour science class at Clarkston Junior High School had an in-depth look at 1970s flying machines. Three aircrafts flew to the area and were explained as they landed. Then, students inspected them.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Zeller of Snow Apple Drive celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on June 20. They enjoyed dinner out and then traveled to Port Huron to attend the wedding of friends.

75 years ago – 1945

“By the way” Many in town were wondering why the church bells were ringing every morning. It was the bell on the Clarkston Baptist Church calling the children to the daily vacation bible school.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. E. S. Waterbury and son, Maurice, entertained at dinner on Sunday in honor of her son, Clifford G. Waterbury, who served with the U.S. Navy, and Mrs. Waterbury.

“Our boys and girls in service” Pvt. Richard W. Davies, combat engineer in the 43rd Infantry (Winged Victory) Division, was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received March 16, 1945 while in combat against the Japanese on Luzon.