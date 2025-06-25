A Look Back for June 25, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

City hopes to add downtown parking: Some relief to the parking situation in downtown Clarkston could come, but only if the city found out it was covered from Meadowbrook Insurance, the city’s insurance company. If the city received notice from the company it was addition parking spaces would become open to the public 24 hours a day on Depot between Main Street and the west alley.

Saying ‘good-bye’ to elementary: While Clarkston High School seniors celebrated their graduation, another group of “seniors” graduated. Fifth grade students at several area elementary schools celebrated their graduation with award ceremonies and presentations before their final day of school, June 16. This year’s fifth graders were sent off with well wishes from parents, siblings and teachers.

Roaring with excitement: The Beetham family of Clarkston, which included Ken, Tonya, Kurtis and Chelsea, were anxiously awaiting another Detroit Lions football season. Especially after five-year-old Chelsea was chosen to take part in a new Detroit Lions advertisement campaign called “Home is where the fans are.”

50 years ago – 1975

Not 76 trombones but a 45-piece band proposed for Clarkston: The sum of $2,000 was set aside for the creation of a Clarkston community band which would play once a week during the summer in the village parking lot. Action followed a presentation from Douglas Doty, band director at Sashabaw Junior High School, who spoke of his participation in a similar band in Ishpeming. He originally asked for $3,500 for the season to pay for the director, a secretary-treasurer and librarian to purchase equipment and to compensate the members as possible.

Upper Mill Pond cleanup has fall-out: Though residents of Clarkston’s Upper Mill Pond were paying for clean water in their area, the project was having adverse fall-out on residents of the Lower Mill Pond. Clarkston Village Council President Keith Hallman shared he had several complaints from residents of the lower pond regarding silt flowing through openings at Miller Road due to dredging operations occurring above.

His heritage…and yours: Milo Radcliff read the proof of his mother’s Bicentennial book about Clarkston. Jennifer Radcliff gathered the information and photographs which constituted “Heritage,” a book to be read by people of all ages who wished to remember or learn something about the community’s past. The book was available for order at The Clarkston News office or from Mrs. Radcliff.

75 years ago – 1950

Fire fighters planning July 4th celebration: The Clarkston Fire Fighters completed plans for the 4th of July program. The day would start with the parade at 10 a.m., followed by running races and other land events for the young and old. There would also be water events with a swimming contest for all ages. Many were interested in bicycle races and canoe races as well as the greased pole and greased pig. The fire fighters planned to stage a water battle and have the ever exciting tug-of-war.

Two Michigan couples to visit Alaska: The first episode of a dream of long standing became a reality for two Michigan couples, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Whipple of Clarkston and Mr. and Mrs. George V. Leadbetter of Mount Pleasant when Ed and George left Clarkston for Juneau, Alaska via the Alaska Highway. Ed promised to sent notes about their progress along the way to The Clarkston News. He estimated the trip taking the Alaska Highway would take about two weeks.

Clarkston locals: Mrs. George Holly, the former Delores Motter of Dearborn, with her mother and grandmother visited her uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. James McCrum of Andersonville Road.