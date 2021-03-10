A Look Back for March 10, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Clarkston woman hits jackpot” A 45-year-old Clarkston travel agent won $100,000 in the Cash 5 lottery drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Arbor Drugs on Baldwin Road in Orion Township.

“CMS shines with awards” Clarkston Middle School Principal Vince Licata received an Employee Recognition Award from Clarkston Community Schools, and Middle School Principal of the Year in Oakland County by the county’s principals association.

“Titles won with head, heart” Winning with their heads and playing with their hearts led the Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team to a district title and Oakland Activities Association Division 1 title.

50 years ago – 1971

“Kenyon submits resignation” The Clarkston Board of Education received a letter of resignation from Ralph Kenyon, an assistant principal at Clarkston High School, for the close of the school year. He cited his need to supervise family business on the other side of the state as the reason of his request.

“Wins $10,000 at Builder’s Show” Using the first five digits of his home phone number gained Gerald A. Jones a tie in guessing the correct number of nail on display at the Builders and Home show at Cobo Hall in Detroit. His guess earned him $10,000 of the $20,000 prize

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Ken Winship, of Snow Apple Drive, spent the weekend at the Michigan Professional Photographers Convention in Detroit.

75 years ago – 1946

“Four-year-old has birthday party” David Galligan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Galligan of Buffalo Street, celebrated his fourth birthday. Several friends spent the afternoon with him and enjoyed playing games and eating ice cream and cake. Each friend received a tin pail filled with candy as a favor.

“The Hilltopper” About 50 students were away from school on Tuesday due to the bad roads. The Waterford bus came in late several mornings and did not pick up students who live on roads which were not passable under spring weather conditions.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. P.J. Peterson of Walters Lake call The Clarkston News office to report there were five robins in her yard – perhaps the first robins seen of the year.