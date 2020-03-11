A Look Back for March 11, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Blanchard is middle school teacher of the year” Choir teacher Danielle Blanchard was selected as middle school teacher of the year by Post Newsweek for Oakland County.

“School board continues to restore programs” The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved proposals to put fine arts, more physical education and two health specialists in the elementary schools.

“Five wrestlers place in finals” The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team had five place at the MHSAA Class A Individual Wrestling Finals, setting a new record for Clarkston High School. P.J. Vandermeer finished in second place in the 160-pound weight class, Corey Grant (134) and Armin Michelsen (172), third place; Brett Rebb (215), fourth; and Joe DeGain (185), fifth place.

50 years ago – 1970

“It’s ‘Captain’ Dan Fife” Dan Fife, son of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Fife, was named captain of the University of Michigan 1971 basketball team after his teammates voted after the last game of the season.

“Clarkston girls celebrate Scout Week” Scouts in the Clarkston area were doing something special every day to commemorate Girl Scout Week. Activities included homemaking day, health and safety, visiting a television station and more.

“Around town” Poor Bill Svetkoff twisted his ankle while shooting baskets the week before. It looked like “a big egg” but he hoped it will heal enough so he could participate in the upcoming track season.

75 years ago – 1945

“Our boys and girls in the service” Sgt. Wilson Denton arrived home after serving with the Marines in the Pacific area for three years. He saw plenty of action and had been in many invasions and was glad to get home to rest.

“Youth center plans started” During the P.T.A. recreation committee meeting, plans for a youth center in Clarkston were discussed. Some young people at the meeting asked the committee to consider the project. A committee was appointed to investigate possibilities as well as find a suitable place and necessities needed.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Charlie Robinson and two little daughters returned home after enjoying a few weeks at Boynton Beach in Florida.