A Look Back for March 12, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

Propose middle school start time change gets mixed review: A draft proposal to change school start times in the fall was met with some opposition from parents and students following its first presentation at the Monday night Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Dr. Al Roberts outlined plans to change daily start times for elementary and middle school students while keeping the Clarkston High School schedule similar to its current school year schedule.

Granholm visits elementary school students: Fourth graders at Andersonville Elementary received a special visit by Michigan Attorney General Jennifer Granholm on March 8. Granholm shared trivia on Michigan government and read her favorite book, “The Empty Pot” by Demi. The students had been studying U.S. History and wrote to Granholm in February about visiting in honor of National Reading Month in March.

District champs: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team claimed another district title with a 60-47 win over host Holly in a hostile environment, March 10. The Wolves started the game the same way they started earlier district games by getting up early. Holly didn’t score until the 4:36 mark of the opening quarter and the Wolves led 20-8 by the end of the first quarter. Rocky Lund led the night with 19 points.

50 years ago – 1975

‘Need to double parking spaces’: Downtown Clarkston had about half as many parking spaces as it needed, according to a survey conducted by Director of Police Services Jack McCall. The village council moved to temporary relieve the situation by authorizing the improvement of the parking area on village-owned property on the south side of Depot Street.

Superstars set record high: A new scoring record was set Saturday in Junior Basketball action as the Superstars scored 53 points in their win over the Pirates, who scored 14 points. Leading the way were Phil Parker with 18 points; Scott Weaver, 17 points; and Dale Quie, ten points.

The mill stream: Thirty-two Boy Scouts and leaders of Troop 126 had a marvelous weekend at Camp Agawam, March 8 and 9. Led by Scoutmaster Sandy Sanborne, the scouts engaged in a long winter tree identification hike, compass course problems, sledding and woods roaming. Skill awards for compass and hiking were earned by most of the boys.

75 years ago – 1950

Clarkston loses tournament by one point: The tournament jinx continued to follow the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team for the second consecutive year as the Wolves had lost by the same margin. The Wolves lost to St. Mike’s, 29-28, finishing the season with a 11-6 record and as Twin County Conference champions.

Local girl in choir concert: When the 60-voiced Albion College a cappella choir sang at the Masonic Temple in Detroit under the baton of conductor David Strictler, Payton Hoyt was heard in the choir’s soprano section. Hoyt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hoyt, was a junior at Albion majoring in music.

Clarkston locals: Joyce Lawson was a guest of Henry Huber at Ann Arbor during the weekend and attended the University of Michigan and Michigan Tech hockey game on Saturday night.