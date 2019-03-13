A Look Back for March 13, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Independence board concerned about pipeline” Independence Township was one of the local governments concerned about plans for a Consumers Energy pipeline. The plan was for 24.4 miles of a 36-inch natural gas pipeline to be built – six miles of it would be in the township.

“Young receives honor from radio station” Clarkston Middle School teacher Marsha Young was selected as WYCD 99.5’s Teacher of the Week. She was nominated by two former students through the station’s website. She also won a $50 gift card to Kroger and a Palm Pilot.

“Morin’s hat trick helps Wolves capture regional” Steve Morin had a hat trick in the Clarkston Varsity Hockey’s 8-1 win over Traverse City West in the regional final. The team had a combined score 28-2 against the three teams they faced in the regional playoffs.

25 years ago – 1994

“Author to students: you can write” Tom Birdseye, author of nine published books, visited all five elementary schools in Clarkston during Authors’ Week. He shared his story of how he went from thinking writing was a chore to becoming an author.

“Three names turn to one for M-15” M-15, Ortonville Road and Main Street would soon have the same name as a resolution to change the road’s name to Main Street on either side of the City of the Village of Clarkston was sent to the state legislature by the Independence Township Board.

“Wolves spike their way to regionals” The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team not only won the Greater Oakland Athletics League championship, but they also beat three teams to win the district crown.

50 years ago – 1969

“Fire causes $8,500 damage” The Independence Township Fire Department was assisted by a tanker from Waterford in extinguishing a fire off Myers Road. The fire, which started in the bedroom, caused $8,500 worth of damage.

“Top spellers” Clarkston Junior High School students Caroline Smith and Mary Butters were the top spellers in their respective grades.

“Shine for a dime” Clarkston Junior High School students collected $1,064 as first hour classes competed to see who could raise the most of March of Dimes.