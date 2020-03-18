A Look Back for March 18, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Takin’ it to the street” Downtown business owners didn’t want to see Clarkston become another ghost town with malls and developments growing outside city limits. Business owner Buck Kopletz wanted to start a business association composed of retailers and realtors to draw shoppers to downtown.

“Core curriculum or no core curriculum?” The Clarkston Board of Education approved policy changes which included the adoption of a mandatory core curriculum based on the model developed by the state board of education though the Michigan legislature hadn’t seemed to make up it’s mind.

“Bands score a quadruple” Clarkston High School took four bands to the annual district band festival and all four received Division I ratings, the highest available.

50 years ago – 1970

“Board denies gas station” The Village Board unanimously approved a resolution to deny Leon and Boron Oil to build a station at the corner of Waldon Road and Main Street. It was based on increased traffic hazard and possibly polluting the stream in the back of the property.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Dick Blasey of Holcomb Road entertained the Clarkston Boys JV Basketball team and the JV cheerleaders as well as their coaches at their home.

“Grads” Dale Fitch of Hummingbird Lane and Michael Owens of Lingor were among 1,387 graduates when Michigan State University awarded degrees at its winter term commencement.

75 years ago – 1945

“Our boys and girls in the service” Forrest Irish completed a radar course at Boca Raton Field, Florida and was awarded his corporal stripes and spent his furlough at home.

“Elementary activities” Ninety-one grade children received Paper Trooper badges for participation in the February paper drive. Money from the paper drive was added to the PTA Elementary Library fund.

“Girl Scout news” When Girl Scout Troop No. 17 met the week prior, they had a short business meeting then went to the gymnasium to practice for their ceremony. They were close to being ready to present it at the PTA meeting, March 21.