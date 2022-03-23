A Look Back for March 23, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

“Making progress” The progress was visible at the construction site of the new Clarkston High School on Flemings Lake Road. Despite the mud of spring, work continued and the landscape changed daily.

“Kids share love of books” The Junior Optimist Clubs at Clarkston and Sashabaw middle schools were collecting new and used books as well as cash donations for new books for distribution by Lighthouse North in the agency’s Easter baskets.

“Pinewood Derby excitement” Clarkston Cub Pack 341 gathered at Springfield Oaks Activity Center for the annual Pinewood Derby competition. The pack filled the building with 55 entries. Due to popularity of the derby, non-Scouts were allowed to enter a special “unlimited” class.

50 years ago – 1972

“Haunted house is no more” The abandoned house known as Knox Farm on Knox Road in Springfield Township burned to the ground. Springfield Fire Chief Charles Hillman said the house was getting to be such a problem because of vandalism the owners advised him to let it burn next time it a fire was set. The home, 140 years old, had been vacant since September 1971.

“Campfire is having a birthday” Campfire girls in the Clarkston-Ortonville area celebrated their 62nd birthday Sunday and planned to attend the upcoming mother-daughter banquet at Clarkston Junior High School.

“Florida visit” Clarkstonites Lew Wint, Roger Olney, Dan Fife and John Sackrider along with John Sackrider, Jr., Bill Wint and Mike Olney got together in Lakeland, Fla. last week. Fife at the time was pitching with the Detroit Tigers. They spent Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Tiger training camp.

75 years ago – 1947

“Mrs. Chas. St. John hostess to club” The Junior Literary Club met at the home of Mrs. Charles St. John with all of the members and sponsor present on Thursday evening of the previous week.

“The Hilltopper” Following its custom of contributing to the Junior Red Cross, Clarkston Public School raised $29.30 when classes were solicitated last Thursday morning. Every contributor received a lapel button.

“Clarkston locals” The Clarkston Royal Neighbors planned to hold a rummage sale in the Independence Township hall and asked for donations.