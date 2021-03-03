A Look Back for March 3, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Pothole patrol begins” The Clarkston News announced a new feature – Pothole Patrol. Clarkston Department of Public Works Supervisor Bob Pursley spotted the potholes of the season including two about 150 feet nort of Holcomb on the east side of the road.

“State cuts school funding” What had been a fear of school financial officials came to pass with a cutback in state per pupil allocations to school districts. The cut was $11 per student which equaled $60,000 for Clarkston Community Schools.

“Final experience invaluable as skiers finish fifth” The Clarkston Boys and Girls Varsity Ski teams finished in fifth place at the MHSAA Class A State Finals in Traverse City. “We had a lot of great individual runs where the kids really gave it their all,” said Coach Thom Halsey.

50 years ago – 1971

“Strike enters eighth week” The strike by members of Local 540 of the UAW against Hawk Tool and Engineering Company on Washington Street in Clarkston started its eighth week.

“Three CHS matmen go to state” Mike Packer, Al Knake and Kirk Dougherty were state wrestling tournament bound after capturing two third and one fourth place spots at the individual regional meet at Flint Southwestern.

“Around town” A 62-foot banner saying “Happy Birthday, Ada” greeted Miss Ada Scrace at Howe’s Lanes. Fifty-six members of the Tuesday Morning Coffee Morning League had coffee and cake to celebrate Miss Scrace’s 80th birthday.

75 years ago – 1946

“London calling Clarkston 2971” Byron Miller called his parents from England and shared he was completing a course in newspaper work at a London newspaper office. He said he liked his work very much and he was well and happy.

“Returned veteran addresses school” Robert Henry shared with the Methodist Church School the life and customs of the people in the South Pacific where he was stationed for many months. His experiences and observations were of great interest of the young folks at the church school.

“Brownie news” Five Brownies were present at the Tuesday meeting. They wrote letters to Miss Parsons, one of the school teachers who was a patient in Pontiac General Hospital.