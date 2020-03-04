A Look Back for March 4, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“City water fails” The City of Clarkston voters defeated a proposed $2.2 million community water system during a special election at City Hall as 26 percent of registered voters cast their 139-100 vote on the rainy, icy day.

“North Sashabaw school fair honors the U.S.” North Sashabaw Elementary promised to go patriotic with “A Salute to the Stars and Stripes” theme for its annual 1995 school fair. Students studied everything from presidents to politics in American history which spilled into the fun fair.

“Effort there but state title slips away” The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team finished as Class A runners-up in the state finals with a 37-24 loss to Flint Northern. They defeated Troy, 47-15, and Livonia Stevenson, 31-27, to get to the championship round.

50 years ago – 1970

“Early June target date for cafe opening” Nine months after it was originally scheduled to open, Lloyd G. Kirby, a co-owner of Clarkston Cafe, announced reconstruction work had resumed and the restaurant on Main Street would be ready for an early June opening.

“Around the town” All the second graders at Andersonville Elementary were looking forward to their visit to Upland Hills Farm to see the animals.

“Ski teams end season with victories” The Clarkston Boys Ski team finished in tenth place out of 25 teams competing in the Southeastern Michigan Regional meet at Mt. Brighton. Gary Harvey finished in sixth place in the Giant Slalom. The girls team finished in 15th place overall during the meet.

75 years ago – 1945

“Our boys and girls in the service” Sergeant Lee W. Kittredge, Jr., was presented the Air Medal “for meritorious achievement while on combat operational missions of a hazardous nature.” He was serving with the famous “Lone Rangers” Bombardment unit of the 13th AAF, as a radio operator of a B-24 Liberator.

“Girl Scout news” Girl Scout Troop No. 17 were taught how to dance the Irish Jig by the scout leader during their meeting. They planned to do the dance at the birthday party of the Girl Scouts of Pontiac.

“The Hilltopper” Walt Barrows visited the Clarkston High School Economics class to discuss the nursery business including growing plants and busy days.