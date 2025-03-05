A Look Back for March 5, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

Crime down in Independence: As predicted, crime statistics for the past year showed Independence Township was one of the safest place to live in Oakland County. Sgt. Ken Quisenberry of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Independence substation interpreted the 1999 Crime Statistics report with categories including assaults decreased from 349 in 1998 to 310 in 1999, and larcenies decreased from 672 in 1998 to 626 in 1999.

Local students chosen for Honors Choir: Sashabaw Middle School eighth graders Jessica DeZess, Lauren Hunt, Rachel Simms and Clarkston High School freshman Kourtney McLean were chosen to participate in the American Choral Directors Regional Junior High Honors Choir 2000 performance.

Cheerleaders prepare for state championship: The Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer team qualified for the state championship for the second year in a row after taking third place at the regional meet at West Bloomfield. Waterford Mott finished as regional champion while Rochester Adams and Walled Lake Central tied for second place. The Wolves and West Bloomfield tied for third place.

50 years ago – 1975

Nickelodeon, yes; rezoning, no: The Nickelodeon was a popular dining and watering place in Independence Township, but it was not popular enough to overcome residents’ distaste for spot commercial zoning along M-15. Converted from a gas station and grocery store into a tavern restaurant and party store, the establishment was a nonconforming use in a rural-residential zone. Because of state law, as well as the local zoning ordinance, the business was “trapped” in its present facility, according to the owner’s attorney, Peter Dzorac of Ortonville.

Girls W-O league victors: It was a year of firsts for the Clarkston Volleyball team. During the Wayne-Oakland League’s first tournament, the Wolves took first place winning nine games. The success gave Clarkston their first league championship in volleyball.

The mill stream: The scouts of Pack 133 hosted their families at the annual Blue and Gold Banquet at the Clarkston Junior High School. Providing the entertainment for the evening was State Trooper Bill Flower and his tracking dog, Brute.

75 years ago – 1950

Board declares emergency in coal crisis: During a special meeting of the Independence Township Board, an emergency was declared and it was decided to ration the sale of coal. Before coal could be purchased it was necessary to have a permit from Mr. Clement, the inspector appointed by the board. He would issue such permit only when the person asking for it if they had less than three days supply (500) pounds of coal on hand. About 50 families applied for coal within 24 hours of the meeting.

Clarkston wins league championship: Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball defeated Big Beaver by the score of 62-29. The win put the Wolves at 9-1 in league standing and a clear claim to the league championship. It was the third year in a row for top league standing in basketball and the last as the Twin County Conference ended with the completion of the basketball schedule.

Clarkston locals: Word from Mr. and Mrs. Ira Jones was the weather was grand in St. Cloud, Fla. The day the note was written the temperature was 82 degrees. The Jones were visited by Mr. and Mrs. Edward L. Jones of Port Huron and Mrs. Howard Lord and son, Richard, of Pontiac.