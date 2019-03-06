A Look Back for March 6, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Local deputies increase action in past year” There were notable decreases in some crime reports in Independence and Springfield townships in 2003, but the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department statistics showed more overall calls handled by deputies.

“Clarkston schools prepare for a month of national reading fun” For Clarkston Community Schools, March 1 marked the beginning of March is Reading Month with each school celebrating in a different way to remind students the benefits of reading.

“DeGain likes team’s chance at state finals” Clarkston Varsity Wrestling Head Coach Joe DeGain knew how close his team was to doing something special. The Wolves won the regional title after beating Troy and West Bloomfield and were heading to the state finals.

25 years ago – 1994

“City ponders water costs and how to pay” The Clarkston City Council began testing the waters over whether or not to go with a community water system. During a public meeting, city engineers presented preliminary cost estimates for two options.

“Kids are top artists at North Sashabaw” Rachel Traver, Kevin Hall, Nicole Morearty and Angela Meitsner took the top two places in their division during the North Sashabaw Elementary School Fair Poster Contest. About 37 students participated in the PTO sponsored contest.

“Staff hoops it up to benefit students” Super Hoopers won the first annual Super Hooper tournament basketball game, which pitted middle school staff against the high school staff. Money raised from the event went to the media center, All-Night party for seniors and a few small scholarships.

50 years ago – 1969

“Sings at Ferris” Dan Williams sang a solo piece in the Ferris State College Festival of Arts during the choral concert.

“Freshman champs” The Clarkston Boys Freshman Basketball team won the Brighton tournament. They beat Chelsea and Pinckney before beating Ypsilanti Lincoln, 62-38, for the championship win.

“Around town” A farewell party was given in honor for Mrs. Joan Arsenaught at the home of her parents on Northview. The next day she left to join her husband, Ronald, who was stationed in Germany.