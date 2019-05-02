A Look Back for May 1, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“CHS set to remove pop from cafeteria” Clarkston High School planned to remove all carbonated beverages from the cafeteria’s vending machines and soda fountains beginning July 1 for the 2004-2005 school year.

“Passerby alerts family to multi-vehicle fire” Jason Forgerty pounded on the door to the Pass family home at 12:15 a.m. to wake them up and alert them to a truck fire in their driveway which spread to two other vehicles and came close to igniting the side of the house.

“Schram leads Clarkston golfers in county tourney” Jackie Schram, a member of the Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team, medaled at the Oakland County tournament, finishing in 13th place out of 90 golfers. The Wolves finished in eighth place as a team.

25 years ago – 1994

“The wish list” A new high school with a swimming pool, smaller class sizes, arts in the elementaries and staff planning time were just some ideas on the wish list over over 60 items drawn up at the Community Forum for Input on Education offered by the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education.

“Archaeologists dig outhouses – literally” Tony Panepucci and Brenda Spencer spent their free time digging into backyards of old neighborhoods were outhouses once were. They were on North Main Street at Jim Bickford’s home where they found two identical drug-store bottles.

“The ultimate summer job” Greg Gilreath, a 1991 Clarkston High School graduate and a junior at Michigan State University, shared his summer experience working as an attraction host at the Disney animation studio in Orlando.

50 years ago – 1969

“Library ready in August” The new Independence Township library was past the 50 percent mark and believed to be ready by August for occupancy.

“Third grader hospitalized” Third-grader Bill Huntwork tripped and broke his leg while boarding a school bus. At the hospital, doctors discovered he had a bone disease called fibrous dysplasia.

“Tennis team undefeated” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team had a record of 6-0 after defeating West Bloomfield, 6-0. They also beat Milford, 4-1, with Kirk Beattie and Dave Kelly picking up wins in the singles categories.