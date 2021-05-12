A Look Back for May 12, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Superintendent search narrows to two candidates” Two candidates were chosen by the Clarkston Schools Board of Education to move on to the next stage in the search for superintendent – Richard Lane, superintendent of Hillsdale, Mich. schools, and Albert Brooks, superintendent of Orange City, Ohio schools.

“New arrivals” Larry and Joyce Thompson of Clarkston were grandparents of three more babies, all born within eight weeks. They welcomed Drew Butterfield, born March 15; Amanda Ewer, born April 16; and Logan Thompson, born May 7.

“Hockey OK’d for 1997” Clarkston Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on May 13 to approve hockey as a varsity sport for 1997. Prior to vote, Clarkston Elementary gymnasium was packed and many spoke about the positives for adding hockey to CHS.

50 years ago – 1971

“Reject zonings” The May election saw 2,800 of 6,000 registered voters in Independence Township going to the polls, resulting in all three zoning proposals being rejected. The zoning proposals included multiple dwellings on Waldon Road; mobile home community on Clintonville Road; and shopping center on Waterford Hill Golf Course.

“Church celebrates 125th anniversary” Davisburg United Methodist Church was set to have a two-day celebration filled with activities including a parade and religious services to mark their 125th anniversary.

“Around town” Mr. and Mrs. Leo Erickson of South Main Street returned from a nine-day vacation in Hawaii with the General Motors Girls Club.

75 years ago – 1946

“Musical tea adds books to library” Between 50 to 75 attended the tea at the school. Many of the guests visited the classrooms and the elementary library. All were agreeably surprised at the large number of books on the library shelves.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Charles Matthews entertained her music class at her home on Church Street. The group enjoyed games, music and refreshments.

“Our boys and girls in service” Frank Green, Jr. received his discharge from the army and was back at his home in Clarkston. He was in service for about two years. Sgt. Edmund Gunter also returned home after receiving his discharge. He spent two years in service with about a year in India.