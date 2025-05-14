A Look Back for May 14, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

She brings ‘stories to life’: Phyllis Ness, a first grade teacher at Pine Knob Elementary, was named Teacher of the Year by the Clarkston Foundation. Ness was nominated by Julie Brookes, her instructional aide, with support from Elizabeth Gifford, who team taught with Ness at Pine Knob. Her selection was a well-kept secret – even her students and family who found out days before didn’t spill the beans.

City may add daytime officer: Clarkston Police Chief Paul Ormiston discussed the possibility of adding another officer to the force if funds were available during the City Council meeting. A grant through the federal government would cover up to 75 percent of the officer’s salary and benefits for the first three years of employment. However the City of Clarkston would have to pay the officer’s entire salary and benefits package for the fourth year. Ormiston said it would cost $31,700.

Wolves get much needed wins over Rochester: The Clarkston Varsity Baseball team snapped their three game losing streak with two wins over Rochester in a double header, 9-5 and 14-8. The Wolves tallied four runs in the fifth and fourth innings in route to the victory in the first game.

50 years ago – 1975

Jaycee carnival moves back to Clarkston: Approval was given to Clarkston Area Jaycees to hold their annual carnival on Depot Road in back of the Mini-Mall. The Village Council said the Jaycees could go ahead with plans to close off part of the road for their four-day carnival. But the council put off for later consideration a request by the Jaycees to have a beer tent during that time. The council was concerned about the problem the beer cans might entail.

CJH students explore their interests: Even the weather cooperated for Clarkston Junior High School’s pilot program in “activity days” as the clear skies permitted several field trips and lots of use of the playground areas. Principal William Potvin rated the program an “unqualified” success and he planned to repeat it, perhaps twice, the following year. Students were allowed to select any of almost a hundred various activities to explore. Programs ranged from chess to a field trip to Pontiac Motors engineering division.

Wolves are league champs: The Clarkston Varsity Baseball team clinched the Wayne-Oakland League championship with victories over Clarenceville, 3-2; Milford, 9-6; and West Bloomfield, 7-3. The Wolves were also victorious over non-league Pontiac Central, 9-3. Clarkston’s league record stood at 8-0 and 10-3 overall.

75 years ago – 1950

Canvass for resuscitator fund to start next week: The Clarkston Firefighters purchased an E & J Resuscitator for the use of citizens of the community. At the early part of the meeting, local doctors examined the instrument and expressed its need. The local boys paid down $250 and had to raise the balance. A drive to raise the money to pay the balance due on the machine at $700 would start the next week.

The Hilltopper: Sixth graders were studying savings accounts in Arithmetic. The class started a bank of their own called “First National Grade Bank.” Every day two people worked in the bank and other students made deposits – filling out the deposit slips and filling their bank books. The class also welcomed Lois Decker into the grade, putting the count up to 44 in the room.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. James Quick planned to occupy the J. Thompson apartment on S. Main Street, which would be vacated during the weekend by Mr. and Mrs. Bartlett Mann.