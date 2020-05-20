A Look Back for May 20, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Bomb suspects are ordered to stand trial” Five Clarkston teenagers were ordered to stand trial on explosive charges by 52-2 District Court Judge Gerald McNally. Charges included possession or construction of explosives, using explosives to blow up a mailbox and a shack, and conspiracy in late March.

“Summer breeze” As high school and college students began searching for summer jobs, the Michigan Employment Security Commission said 1994 was the best year since 1979 for the summer employment rate and hopefully 1995 would be a little better.

“Digging in” The Clarkston Garden Club was busy tending to ten beds at the Independence Township Library on Monday mornings.

50 years ago – 1970

“Board given medallion” The Independence Township Board received a Jaycee medallion on “Service to Humanity” during Michigan Week. Clarkston Area Jaycee President Jerry Bradley said the board received the medal because they had helped the Jaycees so much through the years.

“Hole-in-one scored by local woman” Mrs. James (Billie) Glennie, of Cranberry, astounded her fellow golfers in the Tee Totalers League when she hit a hole-in-one on the fifth hole at the Waterford Hill Par-3 golf course, May 12.

“Around the town” Lisa Marie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hagerman of Summer Hill Drive, celebrated her first birthday, May 16. The celebration included a family gathering with friends and relatives.

75 years ago – 1945

“Mothers and daughters enjoy banquet” A large crowd attended the Mother and Daughter Banquet at the Methodist Church. The tables were decorated with colorful May Poles and each place was marked with a paper tulip. Mrs. Lee Clark gave the Invocation.

“Andersonville news” Ice cream and cookies were serviced to children for their work in the paper drive during the May Andersonville PTA meeting. The paper drive netted $16.91 for 2,816 pounds.

“Our boys and girls in service” Second Lieutenant Lyle Walker received “meritorious achievement” award on a series of combat missions over Germany while flying with the 92nd Bombardment Group.