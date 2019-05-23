A Look Back for May 22, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Whoopee Bowl cited as dangerous building” Springfield Township officials scheduled a show cause hearing for the Whoopee Bowl on Dixie Highway to answer for allegedly failing to answer an order from 2003. The building was deemed dangerous.

“County to decide if road will close” Area residents packed Clarkston Middle School auditorium to debate the proposed closing of Campfire Circle which connected Lake Waldon Village and Spring Lake subdivisions.

“No matter the decade, prom creates lasting memories for all” Clarkston resident Contance Lektzian-Scafe wasn’t going to miss her prom at Pontiac High School in 1941. She shared she had great memories she had from the night and she still remembered the songs that played that night.

25 years ago – 1994

“And they’re off…” Candidates began filing for local elections. Democrats and Republicans alike were excited about the 1994 election in Michigan with both sides touting high interest in state and local elections.

“Pine Knob wants to be a good neighbor” Relations between Pine Knob and its neighbors in Independence Township were better since The Palace took over the outdoor concert venue. Though how they improved depended on where you lived.

“The terrific ten” The top ten seniors in the Clarkston High School Class of 1994 were chosen out of the 375 students. The seniors were Brant Blomberg, David Hartke, Christa Herron, Matthew Little, Martin McGeogh, Megan Mulloy, Ryan Moore, Karla Scheweitzer, Angela Smith and Kristy Swartout.

50 years ago – 1969

“Kresge Foundation aids library” The Trustess of the Kresge Foundation approved a grant of $10,000 towards the construction of the new Independence Township Library.

“Michigan Week” Dressing up the windows of The Clarkston News office while saluting Michigan Week at the same time Pine Knob Elementary students and teachers.

“Earn ‘letters’” John Walter and David Tuttle were among athletes who received awards at Oakland Community College. Walter received his letter for swimming and Tuttle received his for cross country.