A Look Back for May 26, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Engler stops by for a chat” Governor John Engler stopped by The Clarkston News office for half an hour on his way to a Patrick Nowak fundraiser at the Clarkston Mills building. He fielded questions from editor Annette Kingsbury and reporter Darrel W. Cole.

“A whole day of art? Awesome!” North Sashabaw Elementary students participated in a Festival of Fine Arts marathon on May 24 when they traded in their regular classes for a day of creativity.

“Streak continues; state finals next stop” Clarkston Girls Track and Field continued their dominance with a first-place finish at the Oakland Activities Association Division II Championships. It was the 11th time in 12 years the team won or tied for the league title.

50 years ago – 1971

“Pat Dean named ‘Teen of the Month’” Pat Dean, a ninth grader at Sashabaw Junior High School was named “Teen of the Month” by the faculty and administration. Pat was editor of the school newspaper, on the yearbook staff, a member of the school band and a drum majorette. She also had time for volleyball, basketball, baseball and being on the Journalism Club.

“Wolverines victorious win All Sports trophy” Clarkston Junior High’s track victory over Sashabaw Junior High enabled the Wolverines to win the coveted All Sports Trophy.

“Around town” It was a boy for the Ripley family. Arthur John, who would be called AJ, was born on May 21 to parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Ripley, and sisters, Karla and Wendy.

75 years ago – 1946

“Local girl graduates at southern college” Miss Mary Alice Carr graduated from Southern Seminary and Junior College in Buena Vista, Virginia during the month of May. She was the third daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Carr to attend Southern Seminary.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Richard Bullen made a flying trip to Florida to see her folks. She went by a plane a week prior on Friday and returned by plane on Monday.

“Our boys and girls in service” Among those discharged from the naval service on May 22 at the Great Lakes Separation Center was Charles C. Perry, ETM 2/c, Jesse W. McCrary, GM 3/c, received his discharge from the naval service, May 24.