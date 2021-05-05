A Look Back for May 5, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Flower day returns” Students in the floral/greenhouse program at Oakland Technical Center Northwest were preparing for their annual spring sale of student-grown annuals, perennials, hanging baskets and various mixed baskets.

“Township picks Glowzinski as employee of the quarter” Pat Glowzinski, Independence Township’s accounts payable clerk, was named Employee of the Quarter in the township. Glowzinski, who started working for the township in 1975, planned to retire in June.

“Kickers rolling, win three of four” The Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer team won three straight games moving to 5-4-1 overall. They had two big wins over division foes Waterford Kettering and Brandon, both 1-0. They also won their game against Lapeer West, 4-2.

50 years ago – 1971

“’Mother of the Year’ Laone Trese” Laone Trese was named by The Clarkston News as Mother of the Year. Trese, 39-years-old, was mother of 14 children and a straight “A” student in college courses she was taking in the evening through the adult education program at Clarkston High School.

“Villagers enjoy another year without tax hike” Clarkston Village residents received a treat – all village taxes would remain the same as the previous year. The 900-plus properties would pay $10,300 in property tax according to the budget.

“Around town” Kara Joslin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Joslin of Snow Apple, chose a skating and slumber party to celebrate her tenth birthday. She was joined by five school friends.

75 years ago – 1946

“Henry Huber announced Valedictorian” The top honor this year for Clarkston High School Valedictorian was achieved by Henry Huber. He was an Eagle Scout and Junior Assistant Scout Master. He was business manager of the high school’s yearbook. Joyce McCann received second honors.

“Grand opening and house warming” As a grand opening and house warming, a dance was planned at the Edward D. Whipple garage on Main Street. The dance benefitted the local American Legion Post.

“Clarkston locals” Several young people from Clarkston attended the Youth Fellowship sub-district rally at St. John’s Methodist Church in Pontiac.