A Look Back for May 7, 2025

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 2000

School hours won’t change much after all: The Clarkston Community Schools district reached a resolution regarding the changing of starting times within the district’s schools. The board of education voted to approve a plan to modify the class schedules with Clarkston High School running from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.; middle schools, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and elementary schools, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Superintendent Dr. Al Roberts shared most parents of middle schoolers had concerns of students not being home in time to supervise their elementary school siblings.

It was a busy day for SCAMP: Over 400 community members showed up at downtown Clarkston’s Depot Park to walk, bike and roll for SCAMP, Clarkston’s summer camp for special needs children and young adults. The three schools raising the most in donations were Bailey Lake, Springfield Plains and Independence elementaries.

Wolves win Ashley Relays: The Clarkston track teams had competed in the Ashley Relays 13 times, but it was the 14th time which brought them luck as the Wolves came out on top. “It was just a great team victory for us,” said Walt Wyniemko. “It was a big win for our program.” Clarkston finished in first place in five events including the middle distance relay, shuttle hurdle relay, distance medley relay, 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter relay.

50 years ago – 1975

43 bikers warned in Stickney area: Independence Township Police Services officers issued 43 warnings to motorcyclists during a six-hour stretch in the Stickney Road area. Director Jack McCall said the tickets were about evenly divided between local bikers and those who had come as far away as Warren and Detroit. The warnings were issued only to those people who did not have written permission of the owner of the land.

Getting the jump on cleanup in Independence: Getting a jump on the Independence Township cleaning days was Clarkston Junior High School teacher Mike Humphrey. Humphrey and his class spent three hours on Friday cleaning up litter in the stream bed of the Clinton River west of the Clarkston United Methodist Church.

First in men’s singles: Henry Germain, lean pro at the Deer Lake Racquet Club in Clarkston, won the Michigan Indoor Tennis Championship in men’s singles. He defeated Phil Norville, pro at the Beverly Hills Racquet Club, by 6-7, 6-0 and 6-3.

75 years ago – 1950

Schools need more classroom space: A meeting of the Clarkston and surrounding school districts was held at the Clarkston School on Tuesday to discuss the needs of the district in the coming 15 years for school buildings and facilities. It was disclosed the present buildings were crowded at the time and it was something to be undertaken to care for the ever growing student load.

Clarkston locals: Word was received from Mrs. David Newlands who was on a plane trip to some of the islands of the Great Bahamas. She said a complete shopping service could be found where one could purchase the finest of souvenir gifts at the British stores.

The Hilltopper: The Vocational Guidance Class and several guests from other classes visited the Lapeer Home and Training School. Upon arrival, the everyone assembled in the auditorium where they were given the history of the institution and information concerning the types of people confined there.