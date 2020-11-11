A Look Back for November 11, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Chamber puts best foot forward” Spring Lake Country Club was packed for the annual Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. One guest compared it to Halloween with free food and free gifts from area merchants. There was a huge turnout with 1,300 guests visiting 75 exhibitors.

“Site plan for new CHS goes before community” Architects working on the perfect plan for the new Clarkston High School, on Flemings Lake Road, were trying to come up with the most friendly plan while meeting the educational specifications requested by the school district.

“Basketball team at best in season’s end” The first time the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team faced Waterford Kettering, they were easily defeated. But the second time around, the Wolves were ready and ended the regular season, 59-49, for a OAA Division I win.

50 years ago – 1970

“Township oldster casts vote” Mrs. Lillian McAboy, a 96-year-old living in Independence Township, casted her vote in the election. She studied the candidates before she visited the poll. All she needed was a little assistance in finding the right levers.

“CHS Thinclads third in state” The Clarkston High School Boys Cross Country team made school history when they finished in third place in the state finals. Fred Seyler finished in eighth place and Dan Dankert, in 15th, to qualify for the All-State team.

“Around town” Juanita LePere chose dinner at Charlie’s Crab to celebrate her birthday. Dr. and Mrs. Earl Davis helped make the occasion a happy one. The LePere children took mother to Farrell’s for a special birthday treat.

75 years ago – 1945

“Wolves trip Orion to stay unbeaten” In the longest game of the season, the Clarkston Varsity Football team defeated Lake Orion, 14-6 to chalk up a perfect record for the season.

“Clarkston locals” Miss Fern Hockey became a beauty operator at the Alta Marie Beauty Shop. Miss Fern had eight years experience in some of the best known shops in Oakland County.

“Our boys and girls in service” Among those discharged from the naval service on Nov. 1 at the Great Lakes Training station in Illinois was Frederick P. Steiner, AMMP1c (T).