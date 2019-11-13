A Look Back for November 13, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Coalition to promote ‘connections’” The Clarkston Coalition for Youth unveiled their proposed common message of “Clarkston: Each One Reach One…Connecting for a Better Community” during the coalition’s leadership forum.

“Business Expo sets record for exhibitors” Business was good at the annual Business and Community Expo with about 1,600 visitors at the event which included 120 exhibitors at Clarkston High School.

“Clarkston cross country champions again” The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team won the state championship with 132 points, despite a massive pileup at the starting line. Liz Mengyn finished at 18:16 for third place

25 years ago – 1994

“Police could still be shortchanged” Independence Township voters approved a .4688-mill tax increase. But unless the state legislature acted quickly, the police budget could be shortchanged for another year.

“The not-so-secret garden” With hands, hoes and hearts, students and staff from Sashabaw Middle School transformed a neglected courtyard to the back of the school’s cafeteria into a place of beauty and purpose. The dream began when Ellen Whitehead, school secretary and head of Students for a Better World, noticed the overgrown space.

“Victory in first round of districts” The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team’s defensive efforts led to a 36-32 victory over Lapeer West in the first round of districts. Two free throws from Sue Naboychik with seven seconds left in the game sealed the win for the Wolves.

50 years ago – 1969

“Attorneys delay contract agreement” Thomas Brown, president of the Clarkston Education Association, expressed concern over the delay in finalizing the contract between CEA and The Clarkston Board of Education in a letter to the board.

“Gwen Weston resigns” Thirteen years of dependable service and dedication came to an end when Mrs. Gwen Weston resigned from her position as secretary at the Clarkston High School. The teachers honored her at a special coffee hour in the building.

“Girls win CAP award” Barbara Corey, Denise Corey and Beverly Moore earned the Honor Flight Award twice in the Clarkston Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.