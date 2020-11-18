A Look Back for November 18, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“School staffing levels keep on growing” Growing pains continued to force the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education to spend money as they gave the administration a go-ahead to hire for new positions and approved to purchase a new hard drive for the computer system.

“New owner continues bookshop’s tradition” Edith J. Smith wanted to continue the small-town charm of the only bookstore in Clarkston. That’s why she told former owner of the Village Bookstore 26 S. Main Street if she ever thought of selling, Smith would buy it from her.

“Top squad” The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished fourth place at the Class A team finals at Saskatoon Golf Course near Grand Rapids. At the time it was the best finish in Clarkston history.

50 years ago – 1970

“Election causes more changes” Merle Bennett, trustee on the Independence Township Board for ten years, submitted his resignation, stating he felt that if he had stood for re-election he would have been defeated. He was one of three who voted in favor of controversial rezoning proposals.

“Grandma flies for 97th birthday” Mrs. Lillian McAboy’s grandchildren asked her if she could do anything for her 97th birthday, what would she do? “Well,” McAboy said. “I guess that I would like to ride in a helicopter.” Three days after her birthday, she took a ride.

“Around town” Friends and neighbors of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Nelsey, of Davisburg, gathered to help the couple celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the Davisburg Methodist Church.

75 years ago – 1945

“At long last new roof for school gymnasium” Truck loaded with lumber appeared on the school grounds. The materials were planned to be used to furnish a pitched roof over the school gym and stage.

“Celebration marks 90th year” William Buzzard was honored at a birthday party at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Iva Miller, and grandson, George Miller, in celebration of his 90th birthday.

“Our boys and girls in service” Cpl. Osmun V. Mills, of Teggerdine Road, returned to his home after being in service for three years. Most of his time was spent in Panama.