A Look Back for November 20, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“CHS band finishes in top place” Vanilla Curve, a band with Scott Medlen, Josh Fink, Billy Freed and Aaron Bedor, competed against 18 bands in Clarkston High School’s Battle of the Bands competition. They received 199 points out of a possible 200 in their first performance. They won a $600 gift certificate to Motor City Guitar.

“Student Santa earns his jingle bells” Though he already had 10 years of experience of Santa Claus, Steve Percival proudly graduated from the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland in 2004. “Walking through the front door is like a dream,” he shared. “The entire Santa House is decorated for Christmas. It looks like something out of a movie.”

“Wolves narrowly escape districts disappointment” The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team proved they could stumble but not fall as they posted a 32-30 victory over Brandon in the first round of the district tournament.

25 years ago – 1994

“Ribbons and bows signal holiday season” The sound of rustling ribbon – 3,600 feet of it – filled the air as the members of the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club got together to prepare for the annual greens market and to make 600 bows.

“Young Clarkston company honored” Chase Plastic Services, which was formed in 1992 by owners Carole and Kevin Chase, were named to the Future 50, a listing of Metro Detroit’s top companies based on growth.

“Kids learn cost of Thanksgiving dinner” Students in Michele Schatz’s fourth-grade class at Pine Knob Elementary had a hands-on lesson on the cost of Thanksgiving dinner. They walked over to Food Town, on Sashabaw Road. With calculators, pencils and clipboards, they set out to find the best prices they could on a grocery list prepared by their teacher.

50 years ago – 1969

“Jaycee of the month” Mike Simmons presented Gary Rollison with traveling “Jaycee of the Month” trophy.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Jack Harken and their sons, Dan and Richard, welcomed 8-pound, 7-ounce Steven Ray into the family. He was born on Nov. 7.

“Brothers achieve Eagle rank” Craig Moore, 14, and Matthew Moore, 13, received the coveted Eagle Award at the Troop 189 Court of Honor.